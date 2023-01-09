Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

FILE - Randy Ortiz of Jowell & Randy performs at the Suenos music festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)