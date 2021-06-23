Canisia Lubrin named Canadian winner of $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Poet and writer Canisia Lubrin is photographed in Whitby, Ont. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Canisia Lubrin has been named this year's Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize. The Whitby, Ont.-based writer received $65,000 honour at a virtual ceremony Wednesday for "The Dyzgraphxst," from McClelland & Stewart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young