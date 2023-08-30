Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

This combination of images shows book cover images for "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward, left, and "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride. Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader's literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11. (Scribner/Riverhead via AP)