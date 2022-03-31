Ukrainian YouTube brothers reach out to Japanese to end war

Ukraine's YouYubers Sava Tkachov, right, and his young brother Yan Tkachov attend a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukrainian YouTuber duo Sawayan, popular among young Japanese for their funny videos and chat over Mario Kart games, are now using their platform to share the reality of war in Ukraine and send an antiwar message. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)