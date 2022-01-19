Mexican millionaire builds controversial replica of mansion

Mexican multi-millionaire Mauricio Fernandez stands inside a replica of his northern Mexico mansion, “La Milarca,” being built as a museum for his art collection in municipality of San Pedro Garza Garcia in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. While the endeavor is criticized because it is funded in large part with public money, 71-year-old former Mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia said he wants to give the public access to his collections of art, historic artifacts and fossils. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon)