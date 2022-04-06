Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

FILE - Members of Swedish House Mafia, from left, Axwell, Steve, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, appear at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2013. The band, along with The Weeknd, will replace rapper Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)