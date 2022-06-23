John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

FILE - Composer John Williams, left, and director Steven Spielberg pose together at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles on June 9, 2016. Williams, 90, is devoting himself to composing concert music, including a piano concerto he’s writing for Emanuel X. This spring, he and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the album “A Gathering of Friends,” recorded with the New York Philharmonic. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)