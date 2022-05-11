Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, others

FILE - Retired archbishop of Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, center, and pro-democracy activist and barrister Margaret Ng, left, hold the donation boxes during an annual New Year protest in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Reports say a Roman Catholic cardinal and three others have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger Chinese national security. U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch said Cardinal Joseph Zen, lawyer Margaret Ng, singer Denise Ho and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by Hong Kong's National Security Police. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)