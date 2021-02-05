Super Bowl 55: A Viewer's Guide to get you through Sunday

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the broadcast booth before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Nantz and Romo were inseparable when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl two years ago. Next week, they won't see each other until they are in the broadcast booth a couple hours prior to kickoff. Keeping announcers separated until game day has been standard practice this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)