Author Jesmyn Ward wins Library of Congress fiction prize

FILE - Author Jesmyn Ward attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York on Nov. 15, 2017. The 2022 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction has gone to Jesmyn Ward, who at 45, is the youngest person to receive the library’s fiction award for her lifetime of work examining racism and social injustice. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)