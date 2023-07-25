Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday. The 29-year-old “actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)