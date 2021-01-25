Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal

This combination of cover images shows, from left, "When You Trap a Tiger," winner of the John Newbery Medal for the outstanding children's book overall of 2020, "We Are Water Protectors," written by Carol Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade, winner of the Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children's picture story and "Before the Ever After" by Jacqueline Woodson, who won her third Coretta Scott King Award for best work by a Black author. (Random House Books for Young Readers/Roaring Brook Press/Nancy Paulsen Books via AP)