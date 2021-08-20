Hong Kong quarantine exemption for Nicole Kidman draws flak

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Australian actress Nicole Kidman poses as she inaugurates the shop windows for the Christmas season at the Le Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris. Hong Kong's recent quarantine exemption for Kidman has drawn criticism from the city's lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers in its "zero Covid" strategy. The government said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that it had granted the exemption “for the purpose of performing designated professional work.” (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)