Marc Maron, Bill Maher to headline New York Comedy Festival

This combination photo shows comedians, from left, Marc Maron, Bill Maher, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Wolf, who will headline this year’s New York Comedy Festival. The festival runs from Nov. 8 – 14. Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, Carolines on Broadway and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo)