Three rising artists each receive $10K as New Generation Photography Award winners

Dustin Brons, left to right, Dainesha Nugent-Palache and Chris Donovan are shown in a composite image of three undated handout photographs. The three up-and-coming Canadian artists will receive $10,000 apiece and exposure as the winners of this year's New Generation Photography Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dustin Brons, Giovanni Caprioti, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, *MANDATORY CREDIT*