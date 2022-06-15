Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

Defendant Eric Holder and his attorney Aaron Jansen, right, listen during opening statements in Holder's murder trial, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store three years ago. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)