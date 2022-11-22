Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

FILE - The house featured in the Steven Spielberg film "The Goonies" is seen in Astoria, Ore., on May 24, 2001. The Victorian home, built in 1896 with sweeping views of the Columbia River as it flows into the Pacific Ocean, is now for sale has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million. Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, and the owner has long complained of constant crowds and trespassing. (AP Photo/Stepanie Firth, File)