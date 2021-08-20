Parents confused as 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' skips streaming option in Canada

Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), left to right, Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley) are seen in a handout still image for the film "Paw Patrol: The Movie" from Paramount Pictures. Many parents will be having a tough talk with their kids to explain why "Paw Patrol: The Movie" isn't available to watch at home in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Spin Master, *MANDATORY CREDIT*