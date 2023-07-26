TORONTO - Documentaries about Canadian children's entertainer Mr. Dressup, anti-Black racism in the United States and the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival.
In announcing its second key lineup this week, TIFF says the doc program will open with Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s look at soccer sports history “Copa 71,” adding more buzz to a festival that will inevitably be affected by ongoing labour action in Hollywood.
Executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams,“Copa 71,” is aboutthe 1971 international women’s soccer tournament that attracted record-setting crowd turnouts in Mexico that year.
Canadian films include Robert McCallum’s “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,” about the life and career of the legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs. Also premiering is James Burns and Stevie Salas' Canada-United States co-production “Boil Alert,” aboutMohawkactivist Layla Staats’ examination of the Indigenous relationship to water and her identity.
Jen Markowitz’s LGBTQ film "Summer Qamp," meanwhile, follows a group of LGBTQ youth exploring gender identity while camping in the Canadian wilderness.
Errol Morris' documentary ”The Pigeon Tunnel” examines the life and career of former British spy David Cornwell — better known as novelist John le Carré who wrote his best-selling memoir under the same title.
Meanwhile, Caroline Suh and Cara Mones delve into the fallout of the Louis C.K. scandal in "Sorry/Not Sorry,” which foregrounds women comedians who accused the disgraced comic of sexual harassment.
Also screening as a world premiere is RaoulPeck’s “Silver Dollar Road,” about a Black family's decades long fight to save their North Carolina property.
Roger Ross Williams’ “Stamped from the Beginning," whichtraces the roots of racist concepts in the United States,is based on Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.
Previously announced Canadian docs include “Hate to Love Nickelback,” by director Leigh Brooks, which juxtaposes the Canadian band's multi-decade success with its love/hate reputation, andB.C. director Chelsea McMullan’s “Swan Song” about Karen Kain's final production for the National Ballet of Canada.
TIFF says the documentary run includes 22 titles from 12 countries. The fest runs Sept. 7 to 17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.