Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85

Friars Club Dean Freddie Roman poses for photos at the Friars Club Roast of Don Rickles at the Waldorf Astoria on June 24, 2013 in New York. Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Borscht Belt comedy scene, has died. He was 85. Roman passed away Saturday afternoon at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)