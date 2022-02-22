Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57

FILE - Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, 2019. Singer Mark Lanegan, whose band Screaming Trees was an essential part of the Seattle grunge scene in the early 1990s, has died. Lanegan's twitter account says he died at age 57 Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at his home in Ireland. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)