George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at 96

FILE - New Yorker cartoon editor Robert Mankoff, left, looks over work by George Booth at the magazine's offices in New York on Nov. 27, 2001. Booth, a prize-winning cartoonist for The New Yorker who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)