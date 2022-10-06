Theatre legend Martha Henry's final performance to hit TV and streaming

Actors Mamie Zwettler, left to right, Lucy Peacock and Martha Henry are seen in their roles for “Three Tall Women” in an undated handout photo. Late Canadian theatre legend Martha Henry's final performance is set to hit screens this month, available for home viewing for a limited time. The show was captured live just 12 days before Henry died of cancer last October at age 83 after more than half a century in the spotlight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stratford Festival, V. Tony Hauser, *MANDATORY CREDIT*