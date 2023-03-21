Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow's trial over a 2016 ski collision began in the Utah ski resort town of Park City, where she is accused of crashing into a skier at Deer Valley Resort. The man suing accuses the actress of skiing out of control leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)