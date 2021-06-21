Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

Gundula Bavendamm, Director of the Foundation Flight, Expulsion, Reconciliation, stands in the foyer of the Berlin Documentation Center of the Foundation Flight, Expulsion, Reconciliation in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Germany is opening a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to attend an opening ceremony on Monday. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)