Jay Baruchel talks cannabis legalization in Canadian Audible original 'Highly Legal'

Canadian actor, producer and director Jay Baruchel poses for a photo at the 5 Drive-In Theatre in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Montreal-raised actor-filmmaker, who's played a stoner in films including "Knocked Up" and "This Is the End," says he turned to cannabis many years ago when he found out his liver lacks the proper enzymes to process alcohol correctly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston