Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021. Gunna, who was arrested earlier in the year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, pleaded guilty in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorney. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)