Ojibwe journalist Tanya Talaga to publish book on residential schools in 2023

Writer Tanya Talaga poses for a portrait in Toronto on September 4, 2020. Renowned journalist Tanya Talaga is writing a non-fiction book about residential schools and the national reckoning surrounding them. HarperCollinsCanada says it plans to publish the work from the Toronto-based Ojibwe reporter in 2023. The publishing house says the book will explore "why the discovery of unmarked graves on residential school grounds has finally resonated with Canadians as well as rest of the world." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young