Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting

Attorney Gary Dordick, left, speaks alongside his client Serge Svetnoy, chief of lighting on the "Rust" film set, after announcing a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Svetnoy filed the lawsuit over Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him "severe emotional distress" that will haunt him forever. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)