Bond denied for former 'American Idol' star charged in crash

This photo provided by Spartanburg County Jail on Feb. 9, 2022 shows Caleb Andrew Kennedy, a country music singer and finalist on TV's "American Idol", who is charged with drunken driving resulting in death in Spartanburg County, S.C. Kennedy has been jailed since February on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in the death of 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. (Spartanburg County Jail via AP)