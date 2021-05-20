TORONTO - "Schitt's Creek" was the top winner at this year's Canadian Screen Awards with eight nods, while the film "Blood Quantum" came in second with seven trophies.
Here are winners in key categories from Thursday night's virtual show, which capped four nights of online presentations:
Best Comedy Series - "Schitt's Creek" (CBC)
Best Drama Series - "Transplant" (CTV)
Best Motion Picture - "Beans"
Achievement in Film Direction - Deepa Mehta, "Funny Boy"
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience" (CBC)
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Hamza Haq, "Transplant"
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Crystle Lightning, "Trickster" (CBC)
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Film Role - Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Film Role - Michael Greyeyes, "Blood Quantum"
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary - "Wandering: A Rohingya Story," Mélanie Carrier, Olivier Higgins
Best Live Action Short Drama - "Black Bodies," Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Tamar Bird and Sasha Leigh Henry
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.