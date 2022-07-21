BBC pays damages to former royal nanny over false claims

FILE - Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry travel with their nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, at London Heathrow Airport, Oct. 26, 1993. The BBC has apologized to the former nanny to Princes William and Harry over “false and malicious” claims made against her as part of a journalist’s attempt to obtain an exclusive TV interview with Princess Diana.Pettifer appeared at London’s High Court Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a public apology from the broadcaster over false claims that she had an affair with Prince Charles while working as his personal assistant in 1995. (Tim Ockenden/PA via AP, File)