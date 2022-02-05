Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

FILE - Jennifer Garner appears at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 13, 2021. Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals is parading Garner through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Feb. 5th, before roasting her as the troupe's 2022 Woman of the Year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)