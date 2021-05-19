'I am proud.' Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

FILE - Demi Lovato performs at the o2 in east London on June 25, 2018. Lovato revealed on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.” Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns them and they as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)