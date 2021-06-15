Montreal's Deanna Bowen wins $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award

Montreal's Deanna Bowen, seen in an undated handout photo, has won the $50,000 annual Scotiabank Photography Award. Award organizers say Bowen's family history has been a central part of her work since the early 1990s. She's descended from Alabama and Kentucky-born Black Prairie pioneer families from the central Alberta communities of Amber Valley and Campsie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of the artist, *MANDATORY CREDIT*