Illinois appeals court to hear arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions

FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago. Smollett’s drawn out legal saga begins anew Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, when an Illinois appeals court will hear oral arguments that the former “Empire” actor’s convictions for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and then lying about it to Chicago police should be tossed. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)