Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died, age 87

FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis describes his composing methods during an interview at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011. Renowned jazz pianist Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)