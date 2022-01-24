Spanish monarch's sister and husband break up after 25 years

FILE - Spain's Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin and Princess Cristina de Borbon, left, show their daughter Irene in Barcelona, Spain, on June 8, 2005. The sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly 25 years together. The announcement on Monday came a week after a gossip magazine in Spain published photos of Urdangarin taking a stroll in a southern French coastal town while holding hands with a work colleague. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)