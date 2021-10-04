More than 100 Afghans from music school flown out of country

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2021 file photo, a locked container filled with instruments sits on the patio of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, ANIM, in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 100 students, alumni and faculty members of ANIM have been flown out of Kabul on their way to Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them asylum, the institute's director said Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)