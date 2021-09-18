Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'

Attorney's for Robert Durst, David Chesnoff, left, and Dick Deguerin, with black mask, sit with prosecuting attorney's, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin and Habib A. Balian, right, listen as Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham reads the verdict Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago, a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying that was linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)