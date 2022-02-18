Chelsea Clinton to launch nonfiction book imprint this fall

FILE - Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of "Colette" in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced Friday that Clinton has a new picture story, “Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!”, coming Sept. 13. The book is illustrated by Tania de Regil. She will also launch and provide introductions for a nonfiction chapter book series for kids ages 6-9, “Save The ...”, about animal conservation. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)