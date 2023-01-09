Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' dominates Toronto Film Critics Association awards

The father-daughter drama "Aftersun" by first-time director Charlotte Wells scored big with the Toronto Film Critics Association, netting four awards including best picture. Set in the early 2000s, “Aftersun” follows Sophie, an 11-year-old Scottish girl, on vacation with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday. Frankie Corio as Sophie and Paul Mescal as Calum are shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-A24