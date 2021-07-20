IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal, 2 races to run on Peacock

Josef Newgarden leads the field after taking the green flag at the start of an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Newgarden snapped his streak of late race misfortunes Sunday to win for the first time this season, earning the first IndyCar victory of the year for Team Penske on the same weekend the storied organization celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first win. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)