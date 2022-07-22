Judge says Prince Harry can sue UK govt over security plan

FILE Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the gardens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements when he visits the U.K., a judge ruled Friday, July 22, 2022. Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the U.K. when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)