Mirvish pulls plug on all 'Jesus Christ Superstar' performances due to COVID-19 cases

David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" at a meet-and-greet prior to opening the musical, in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Mirvish Productions says it has called off all remaining performances of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Toronto's the Princess of Wales Theatre after backstage crew members tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette