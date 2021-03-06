Royalty TV: UK monarchy and television have complex ties

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a face mask in London, walks past a billboard advertising 'The Crown' television series about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)