Mural of South Africa's Desmond Tutu is fixed for his 90th

A wall mural, depicting Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, is restored by the artist Brian Rolfe after it was defaced, in Cape Town, South Africa Thursday Oct. 7, 2021. As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on the wall mural portrait highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)