Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

From left, DJ T Dynasty, Wonder Mike, Master Gee, Leland Robinson of Sugar Hill Records, son of Sylvia Robinson, Hen Dogg pose for a photograph in Englewood, N.J., Friday, May 5, 2023. In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. Among those who started to hear about it were some these men across the river in Englewood, N.J., who started making up rhymes to go along with the beats. In 1979, they auditioned as rappers for Sugar Hill Records. As The Sugarhill Gang, they put out “Rapper’s Delight” and introduced the country to a record that would reach as high as 36 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart list, and even make it to No. 1 in some European countries. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)