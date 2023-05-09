DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Majors was confronted Tuesday, May 9, with a revised domestic violence charge stemming from a woman’s allegations that the Marvel star twisted her arm, struck her head and shoved her into a vehicle in New York City in March. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)