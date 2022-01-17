Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank

Ronald Leopold, executive director Anne Frank House, gestures as he talks next to the passage to the secret annex during an interview in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A cold case team that combed through evidence for five years may have solved one of World War II's enduring mysteries: Who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family? Their answer, outlined in a new book, is that it most likely was a Jewish lawyer called Arnold van den Bergh. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)